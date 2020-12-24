The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday shredded chicken sandwich, Tuesday turkey stew, Wednesday chef salad with ham and egg, Thursday pork roast, Friday all sites closed.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Instacart: Learn about this grocery delivery service, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Zoom: Noon Year’s Eve: Ring in the “noon year”
FRIDAY
All sites closed in observance of New Year’s Day
Advanced planning
A New Book Discussion Series beginning in January will be hosted by the Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice. “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas In America,” by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, chronicles the history of racist ideas in America. PCISJ will split “Stamped from the Beginning” into five separate virtual book discussions starting in January and lasting through May. The first discussion will take place on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Registration for each separate discussion should be made through the coalition’s website at www.pcisj.org WCCOA has copies of the book available for loan. Contact the Programs Department to loan a book or for assistance registering for the discussions.N
o person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.