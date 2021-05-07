The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday mac and cheese with ham, Tuesday stuffed green pepper soup, Wednesday turkey, Thursday chef salad with ham, Friday beef lasagna.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Take part in an ethics discussion based on your interpretation of the law.
11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*
3:30 p.m. Zoom: How a Trial Works, hosted by Judge Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas Court
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune
1 p.m. Zoom: Farkle game, facilitated by McKenna Durst, Pemberville site manager
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain: Memory Class for the Active Adult*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led Instruction*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Fact or Fiction: America the Beautiful
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia and problem-solving exercises.
11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge French skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly*
12 p.m. Zoom: Juniper Brewery Virtual Tour, Lunch for the first 10 registered
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Diabetes Information Class, hosted by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA
Advanced planning
What do you know about the Lindbergh kidnapping trial? What about the O.J. Simpson trial? How about the Scopes trial? Did these trials and cases changed the criminal justice system? Join Reger on Zoom on May 24 at 3 p.m. to take a look into these and other famous criminal trials.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.