The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday stuffed pepper or chicken/stuffing casserole, Tuesday pork ribette or chicken tenders, Wednesday chef salad with turkey, egg and cheese or tuna salad, Thursday meatloaf or chicken paprikash, Friday baked ham or lemon pepper cod.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday ham, Wednesday liver and onions, Thursday chicken Alfredo.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by WCCOA*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Polymer Clay Craft, facilitated by Leslie Miller*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
6 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: The Soldier Experience of the Civil War*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Fact or Fiction
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
1:15 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Gallery Group at the Toledo Museum of Art*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Superman Movie Series: “Superman II” (1980)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: Sock Bunny Craft, facilitated by Kingston HealthCare*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “A Summer Place” (1959), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Coffee Crew: Meet at Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., on April 18 at 10 a.m. Register with the Senior Center.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.