The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday cube steak or chicken breast, Tuesday goulash or pecan crusted tilapia, Wednesday pork roast, Thursday hamloaf OR chicken chimichanga, Friday hamburger OR hotdog
Dinner nenu: Tuesday macaroni & cheese with ham, Wednesday open-faced roast beef, Thursday stuffed green pepper
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Bob Ross Experience, Facilitated by Nate Miller, CRI.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Special Movie Showing: “The Lost Valentine” (2011)
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Campus*
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training: Strategies for an Aging Memory (video series by the Great Courses)*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing: Video series by the Great Courses
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Stroke Risks in Older Adults, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. Zoom: Animal Tracks, presented by Haley Wasserman, naturalist, ODNR.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “The Proposal” (2009)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person: Lunch & Learn: Meet at Bowling Green Beer Works*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Room for One More” (1952)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions 2022: Drug Policy in Latin America, led by Amilcar Challu, Department of History, BGSU*
Advanced planning
Antiques Roadshow is set for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Items highlighted this month are jewelry, sewing thimbles, items on dressing tables/desks, ink quills and perfume bottles. Registration required. Hosted by Fern Kao.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.