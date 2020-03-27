The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.

Go to www. facbook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.

Meals

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday hamburger, Tuesday sliced ham, Wednesday ham and potato soup, Thursday barbecue chicken wings, Friday vegetable lasagna.

MONDAY

Name that Tune: guess the song with one line of the lyrics and name the artist and the song title.

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video

10 Question Trivia

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video

Facebook Poll: Would You Rather?

THURSDAY

Throwback Thursday: take a step back in time in this “What did it Cost Game”

Easy No Bake recipe tutorial

FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video

Concert Review: Detroit Symphony

A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

