The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facbook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday hamburger, Tuesday sliced ham, Wednesday ham and potato soup, Thursday barbecue chicken wings, Friday vegetable lasagna.
MONDAY
Name that Tune: guess the song with one line of the lyrics and name the artist and the song title.
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video
10 Question Trivia
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video
Facebook Poll: Would You Rather?
THURSDAY
Throwback Thursday: take a step back in time in this “What did it Cost Game”
Easy No Bake recipe tutorial
FRIDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fitness Video
Concert Review: Detroit Symphony
A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.