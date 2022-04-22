The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday cream of broccoli soup or vegetable soup, Tuesday roasted pork or broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday hamloaf or buffalo chicken mac, Thursday chicken patty or sausage patty sandwich, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham or roasted vegetable lasagna.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday pork chop, Wednesday cheeseburger, Thursday chicken parmesan.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by WCCOA*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia, facilitated by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
3 p.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café Feature: “Emma” (2020)*
6 p.m. In-Peson: LivelyU Livelong Learning Academy: The Soldier Experience of the Civil War*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Memory Chat, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:45 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games & Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
1:15 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
3 p.m. In-Person: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Superman Movie Series: “Superman IV” (1987)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lighthearted Learning: Armchair Travel to Indianapolis, Indiana
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “You Light Up My Life” (1977), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
A Puzzle Swap is set for May 3 at 12:30 p.m. Trade puzzles and gather some gently used ones to try at home. Be sure to check that your puzzles have all of their pieces.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.