The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday bratwurst, Tuesday stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday meatloaf, Thursday turkey stew, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Court cases & ethically challenging scenarios
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday: This month’s feature is “The Greatest Showman.”
2 p.m. Drive-Thru: Dog Days of Summer: Drive thru for some free ice cream. Bring your dog along and they will receive a treat as well.
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Heat & Summer Precautions, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
11 a.m. In-Person: Fair Housing, Elderly Home Repair & BG Transit, presented by Matthew Snow, housing specialist, City of Bowling Green.
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: “Has Fallen” Movie Series Part 3 of 3: “Angel Has Fallen” (2019).
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Dementia Friends Training: Change the way you think, act and talk about dementia.
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Sunshine Boys” (1975). Hosted by John Blinn.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Join the technology discussion group. This group meets monthly and covers a variety of topics. Learn more about the technology featured that month and ask questions. This month, the group will meet on July 26 at 1 p.m. and will be covering YouTube. Led by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.