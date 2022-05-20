The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday
Barbecue beef or turkey burger Tuesday pork chop or chicken lasagna, Wednesday grilled chicken breast or liver and onions, Thursday sweet and sour chicken or pork chop suey, Friday hamloaf or catfish.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday roast beef, Wednesday sausage and cheese breakfast casserole, Thursday hot dog.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by BG Manor*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia, facilitated by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Seven*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
6 p.m. In-Person: Should I Stay or Should I Go? Considering Moving Program*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Guitar Circle, facilitated by John Zanfardino*
12:45 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
1:15 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie*
3 p.m. In-Person: Acrylic Painting Class, facilitated by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Eight*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo, Cover-all prize sponsored by Devoted Health
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Above & Beyond” (1952), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Reader’s Café is set f. May 31 at 3 p.m. This club features books that have been turned into movies! Pick up a copy of the book to read then join together to watch the film on the last Tuesday of the month. Featured this month is “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.