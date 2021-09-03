The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday grilled chicken, Wednesday ham & bean soup, Thursday chicken paprikash, Friday lemon pepper fish.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed in observance of Labor Day.
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Family Feud
2 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Lisa Myers, LISW-S, WCCOA.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Elder Abuse Awareness, presented by Maureen Veit, adult protective services.
1 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Action Movie Series Feature: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games
10 a.m. In-Person: Legal Aid Clinic*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “The Dark Mirror” (1946), hosted by John Blinn.*
Advanced planning
A Teaching Kitchen class with the chef and dietitian from the Teaching Kitchen by BGSU Dining will be held on n Sept. 28 from 11 a.m.-noon at the Wood County Senior Center. This hands-on cooking class is available to everyone, regardless of culinary experience, and the class can be accommodated for any physical limitations. Learn basic culinary skills while crafting a dish. September Menu: Crisp apple walnut salad topped with grilled chicken and a homemade apple cider vinaigrette, paired with an apple cranberry mocktail. The class is limited to the first 15 participants and registration is required by Sept. 24. Cost: $15 per person (due upon registration).
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.