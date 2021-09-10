The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday pork cutlet, Tuesday chicken lasagna, Wednesday roast beef, Thursday hamburger, Friday creamed chicken
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video series by “The Great Courses.”
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Meet at Call of the Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Memory Chat with the Alzheimer’s Association, appointment required.*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Vaping, Presentation by Bridge Home Health & Hospice.
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Cold & Flu Season, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s.
1 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Action Movie Series Feature: “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early- to moderate-stage dementia.*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: CBD Oils.
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “My Cousin Rachel (1952),” hosted by John Blinn.*
Advanced planning
“The Great Black Swamp:” Bill Hoefflin, senior naturalist, Wood County Park District will discuss some cultural and natural history about the formerly dominant land feature of Northwest Ohio on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. This vast wetland, covering an area the size of Connecticut, slowed settlement and was home to some of the most loathed creatures during the 1800s. What happened to the Great Black Swamp and what does it mean today?
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.