The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday
chicken wings OR smoked sausage, Tuesday hamloaf or chicken chimichunga, Wednesday turkey tacos or beef fajita tacos, Thursday baked ham orchicken tenders, Friday hamburger pie or cheese roll up.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday barbecue ribs, Wednesday French toast, Thursday teriyaki chicken.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Staff Pick Movie
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. Paper Quilling Card Craft, hosted by Leslie Miller*
11 a.m. Reminiscing: Road Trips & Vacation, presented by Linda Gutierrez, Ohio Living
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
3 p.m. Dominoes
4:30 p.m. The Science of Natural Healing; video series from the Great Courses: Turning Stress into Strength
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. Fact or Fiction
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle, sessions assisted by John Zanfardino*
1 p.m. Romantic Movie: “Kate and Leopold” (2001)
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Toledo Museum of Art Gallery Group*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Baseball: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Film Culture Review*
11 a.m. Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Clint Eastwood Movie Series Feature: “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995)*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. Craft: Ladybug Painted Rocks
4 p.m. Comedy Special Feature; Gabriel Iglesias: “I’m Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry” (2016)*
5 p.m. Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “Come Fill the Cup” (1951), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Ancestry Research Group will meet July 18 at 2 p.m. Share ideas, plans and outcomes of your latest genealogical research. All participants are encouraged to bring along their own research methods, portable devices and materials to explore who and where you came from through photos, stories and historical records.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].