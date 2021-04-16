The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken and dumplings, Tuesday turkey pot roast, Wednesday beef stroganoff, Thursday tacos, Friday veal patty
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Question
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA (Virtual Learning Academy): Life Along the Portage: Adam Phillips and the End of Days: Presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia: First 10 registered will receive movie snacks.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Wood County Parks: Presented by Jim Witter, program coordinator, Wood County Park District
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Parkinson’s Disease: Presented by Dr. Leslie Clemensen, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
2 p.m. Zoom: Music History: Modern Music: Hosted by Dakota Morrison, Bowling Green State University student
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
10:00 a.m. Zoom: Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art, hosted by Dianne Klein, Toledo Museum of Art docent.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class**
10:00 a.m. Zoom: Conversation about Genealogy, hosted by Susan Hamelin
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo: Cover-all prize
Advanced planning
Join us livevia Zoom for a virtual tour of the New Wood County Senior Center on April 29 at 2 p.m. From the comfort of home, explore the new center.
To register, email programs@wccoa.net or call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.