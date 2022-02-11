The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday chicken cordon bleu or liver and onions, Tuesday italian lasagna or barbecue chicken breast, Wednesday calico beans OR chicken tenders, Thursday king ranch chicken casserole or pork chop, Friday sliced ham or tuna salad sandwich
Dinner Menu: Tuesday Salisbury steak, Wednesday roast pork, Thursday chicken lasagna
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History Video Series
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, Facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P.*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by Briar Hill Health Campus.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Paper Rose Craft, Facilitated by Leslie Miller.*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Memory Chats, Facilitated by The Alzheimer’s Association.*
11 a.m. In-Person: Name that Tune, Facilitated by Aetna.
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways, Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Fact or Fiction, Facilitated by Amada Senior Care
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4 p.m. In-Person: Quick Recipes, Facilitated by Bowling Green Manor*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “Valentine’s Day” (2010)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: Craft, Facilitated by Kingston Healthcare*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Mr. Lucky” (1943)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions 2022: Outer Space, led by Dr. Arpan Yagnik, Communication, PSU*
Advanced planning
A Bowling Green State University Teaching Kitchen class will be focused on Valentine’s Day cookie decorating. This hands-on class is available to everyone, regardless of culinary experience. It will be held Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-noon at the Wood County Senior Center. The class is limited to the first 15 participants registered and the cost is $15 (due upon registration). Registration required by, and no refunds accepted after Feb. 23.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.