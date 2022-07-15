The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday stuffed pepper or chicken cordon bleu, Tuesday roast pork or king ranch chicken casserole, Wednesday beef stroganoff, Thursday chipped ham or chicken salad (sandwich), Friday goulash or pecan crusted tilapia
Dinner Menu: Tuesday mushroom and swiss chicken breast, Wednesday pork stew, Thursday cheeseburger
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
9 a.m. Breakfast Club: Meet at Frisch’s*
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Musical Monday: “Chicago”*
2 p.m. Ancestry Research Group
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
9 a.m. Brain Training, breakfast provided by Brookdale*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Fair Housing, City of Bowling Green
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Local Tales*
3 p.m. Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. Memory Chats, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. Heat & Summer Precautions, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine (Zoom option available.)
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle, sessions assisted by John Zanfardino*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. Movie Trivia (Zoom option available.)
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
4:30 p.m. Karaoke
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Clint Eastwood Movie Series Feature: “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Tranquil Coloring, facilitated by Jan Chilcote
1:15 p.m. “Christmas in July” Name that Tune (Zoom option available)
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Gangsters of Wood County*
5 p.m. Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn: Understanding the Great Lakes and Concerns for the Future, presented by Jeffery Reutter, Ph.D., OSU Stone Lab; lunch provided by Waterford at Levis Commons. (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. ZOOM ONLY: Bingo
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “Johnny Come Lately” (1943), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Join the monthly art therapy group facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P. This month, make confidence confetti. July’s art therapy program will be held on July 25 from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $10 and registration is required by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or by emailing [email protected]
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].