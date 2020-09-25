The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
VLA indicates programming included in he new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy. This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday ham and potato soup, Tuesday Swedish meatballs, Wednesday chicken and dumplings, Thursday pork chop, Friday roast beef.
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
90 Plus Spectacular delivery day for honorees *
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA* Women’s Right to Vote, League of Women Voters
THURSDAY
Facebook: Cooking Video
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Technology News, Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat
2 p.m. Zoom: “Happy” Hour
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.