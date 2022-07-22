The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday bratwurst or grilled chicken sandwich, Tuesday beef lasagna or broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday turkey stew or ham and bean soup, Thursday chicken paprikash or meatloaf, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham or lemon pepper tilapia
Dinner Menu: Tuesday cabbage roll, Wednesday bbq pork chop, Thursday chicken salad croissant
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Trivia, facilitated by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. Reader’s Café Feature: “Great Expectations” (1946)*
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction Writing*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. Blood Pressure & Blood Glucose Clinic, facilitated by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle, sessions assisted by John Zanfardino*
12:45 p.m. Brain Games & Trivia (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Romantic Movie Feature: “Rumor Has It” (2005), hosted by Liliana Rossi*
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Baseball*
3 p.m. Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. Buit Chair Yoga*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. Intermediate Yoga Class*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Film Culture Review*
1 p.m. Clint Eastwood Movie Series Feature: “Gran Torino” (2008)*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
5 p.m. Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “The Bride Came C.O.D” (1941), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
The American Passenger Pigeon & How Modern History Got the Bowling Green Massacre Wrong will be presented Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1, 2014 at exactly 1 p.m. marked the 100th anniversary of the extinction of the passenger pigeon. Learn about the life and extinction of the American Passenger Pigeon, whose numbers once were so great their flocks blotted out the sun. What role did the Bowling Green Massacre play in the demise of this elegant bird? Presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Museum.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].