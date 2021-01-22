The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chipped beef, Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday cube steak, Thursday smoked sausage, Friday vegetable soup.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Polypharmacy Awareness, presented by Chris Stearns, RN, Wood Haven Healthcare
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Transcontinental Airport of Toledo, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Historical Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo: Cover-all prize awarded
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Outsmart the Scammers, presented by Chad Plontz, Edward Jones
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Human Trafficking Awareness, presented by Rita Brieschke, WCCOA
THURSDAY
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: Grab a lunch and join the conversation
2 p.m. Zoom: Card-Making Craft: Registration required; space is limited, hosted by Christine Burt, Northeast Area Site manager, WCCOA
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo: Cover-all prize awarded
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: Great Decisions: China’s Role in Africa: Registration required, led by Kefa Otiso, Bowling Green State University
Advanced planning
Share common concerns, fears and special moments with a trained professional. The Listening Hour, a new program that will be featured monthly, will be supported by the Wood County Community Health Center. February’s listening hour is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. and will be facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Behavioral Health Specialist/MAT clinical supervisor, Wood County Community Health Center.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.