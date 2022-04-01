The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday pork chop or chicken lasagna, Tuesday barbecue beef or turkey burger, Wednesday grilled chicken breast or liver & onions, Thursday sweet and sour chicken or pork chop suey, Friday ham loaf or catfish.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday roast pork, Wednesday beef stew, Thursday baked chicken.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History, video series from the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Staff Pick Movie: This month’s is a musical/comedy from 1985.*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by WCCOA*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Emergency Safety, presentedby Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Spring Home Repairs: How to work with contractors*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Historical Literature Group*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
1:15 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “Summer Catch” (2001)*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
4 p.m. In-Person: Game Night
4 p.m. In Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Drawing/Intro to Charcoal Class*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Superman Movie Series: “Superman” (1978)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: End of Life Planning*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: A funny program about funny programs, hosted by Marty Gitlin, lunch provided by Waterford at Levis Commons*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “April Love” (1957), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Teaching Kitchen is April 19 from 11 a.m.-noon. This hands-on Bowling Green State University Dining class is available to everyone, regardless of culinary experience. Menu: Chicken gyro, homemade tzatziki sauce. Cost is $15, due upon registration.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.