The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites closed due to Juneteenth holiday, Tuesday teriyaki chicken or cube steak, Wednesday ground bologna or chipped turkey (sandwich), Thursday chicken alfredo or sweet and sour meatballs, Friday pork cutlet or lasagna roll up.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday beef fajita tacos, Wednesday turkey, Thursday chicken pomodoro
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Wood Haven Health Care*
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing: Video series from the Great Courses
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Livelong Learning Academy: Mental Health & Well-Being*
11: 30 a.m. In-Person: Guitar Circle, led by John Zanfardino*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:45 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games & Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Bhutan & Nepal: A Travelogue*
3 p.m. In-Person: Acrylic Painting Class, facilitated by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Memory Chat, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tom Hanks Movie Series Feature: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person: AARP Driver Safety Program*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
5 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Restorative Farming*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Teacher’s Pet” (1958), hosted by John Blinn*
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
Advanced planning
A Fourth of July Celebration will be held June 30 at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment with singer and guitarist John Pickle. He charms audiences with the variety of songs he selects, his energy level, sense of humor and lots of audience participation. Make a reservation for dinner at 5:30 p.m.. Menu: Hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw, melon salad, cookies.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.