The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday
stuffed chicken breast, Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday turkey tacos, Thursday chicken wings, Friday baked ham
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military history: Video series from the Great Courses.
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
2 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Social Security, facilitated by Chad Plontz, financial planner, Edward Jones.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Dementia Friends Awareness For Those Living Along, presented by Marty Williman, Ohio Council for Cognitive Health
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “The Egg and I” (1947), hosted by John Blinn
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Readers Café for September will be reading “Forrest Gump” by Winston Groom. Pick up a copy of the book to read (beginning Sept. 1) then join together to watch the film on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. Discussion to follow.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.