The following events will take place the week of Dec. 26 – Jan. 1 through the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites closed; Tuesday pulled pork sandwich or shredded chicken sandwich; Wednesday honey mustard chicken breast or liver & onions; Thursday pork roast or cube steak; Friday all sites closed
Dinner: Tuesday turkey pot roast; Wednesday sausage pizza; Thursday roast pork
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed
TUESDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia, Prizes sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
3 p.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café Feature: “Miracle on 34th Street”
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11:50 a.m. In-Person: Noon Year’s Eve
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
All sites closed
Advanced planning
Join our new Coffee Crew Group. This group will meet monthly on the first Tuesday at 10 a.m. at a local favorite spot, Grounds for Thought (174 S. Main Street, Bowling Green). A coffee to get you through the day, and a crew to enjoy it with. Jan. 4 will be the first gathering. Please register in advance with the Programs Department. *A volunteer opportunity comes along with this group. Interested in facilitating this group? Let the Programs Department know when you call to register.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net