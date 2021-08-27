The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday chicken tenders, Tuesday pork chop, Wednesday beef stroganoff, Thursday chicken salad sandwich, Friday goulash.
Activities
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Facebook Privacy Check-Up, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program & technology specialist, WCCOA.
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Owls of Ohio, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, ODNR.
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Readers Café, “The Princess Bride.”
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & foot card game
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Care Compass Project: Hard Conversations About Hospice & Palliative Care.*
1 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Action Movie Series Feature: “Pirates of the Caribbean”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Blood Pressure & Blood Glucose Clinic: No appointment needed; no charge for blood pressure screenings; $1 fee for blood glucose screenings.
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Dodge City” (1939), hosted by John Blinn.*
2 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour, with snacks and mocktails .
Advanced planning
Join us for Lunch & Learn on Sept. 17 at noon. This program is a new spin on virtual dining! Now choose to attend in-person or on Zoom. During this month’s lunch & learn, we will be discussing Cannabidiol (CBD Oil). This product is derived from cannabis, and does not include the intoxicating THC part of the plant. While controversial, there is growing awareness about the possible health benefits of CBD oil. Enjoy lunch while you learn more on this topic. Presentation provided by Bridge Home Health & Hospice. The first 20 registered will receive a free lunch.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.