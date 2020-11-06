The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy. This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday sloppy joe, Tuesday Porkbelly BBQ pulled pork, Wednesday honey mustard chicken breast, Thursday Thanksgiving Lunch turkey, Friday chef salad with ham and egg.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers exercise class
11:30 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Book Discussion “So You Want to Talk About Race,” chapters 1-5
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: “The Night the Sky Fell,” Mike McMaster, Wood County Historical Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Name That Tune
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: “Nothing New Under the Sun: History of Education in America,” Eric Myers, EdD, retired Bowling Green City Schools and Bowling Green State University educator/administrator
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers exercise class
10 a.m. Zoom: Pictionary hosted by BGSU students
2 p.m. Zoom: Scattergories hosted by BGSU students
THURSDAY
Facebook: Cooking fideo
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual dining, grab alunch and join the conversation
3 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Art History: Prehistoric Times, Karlie Overstake, BGSU art education student
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Brain Games
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Grand Rapids Good Deeds Program, advanced registration required
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention
Advance planning
The book club will discuss “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” by Margareta Magnusson on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. In Sweden there is a kind of decluttering called, “dostadning.” “Do” meaning death and “standing” meaning clean. This surprisingly invigorating process of clearing out unnecessary belongings can be undertaken at any stage of life, before others have to do it for you. Join this discussion facilitated by Nadine Edwards. Library books are available on loan through WCCOA. For more information or to register contact the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.