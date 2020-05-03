The following will take place this week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.

Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.

Meals

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday chicken alfredo, Wednesday goulash, Thursday ground bologna, Friday baked ham.

Activities

MONDAY

Facebook: Share Your Favorite Source of Entertainment

1 p.m. Zoom: Share Your Careers and Hobbies, Liz Lauch, program and outreach specialist, WCCOA

TUESDAY

Facebook: Trivia

1 p.m. Zoom: Recycle Right, Hannah Smith, Wood County Solid Waste Management District

WEDNESDAY

Facebook: Travelogue

Facebook: Tin Can Planter Craft, the host is Bella Genson, Wayne site manager, WCCOA

THURSDAY

Facebook: Throwback Thursday

FRIDAY

Facebook: Fitness Video

Facebook: Word Challenge

