The following will take place this week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday chicken alfredo, Wednesday goulash, Thursday ground bologna, Friday baked ham.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Share Your Favorite Source of Entertainment
1 p.m. Zoom: Share Your Careers and Hobbies, Liz Lauch, program and outreach specialist, WCCOA
TUESDAY
Facebook: Trivia
1 p.m. Zoom: Recycle Right, Hannah Smith, Wood County Solid Waste Management District
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Travelogue
Facebook: Tin Can Planter Craft, the host is Bella Genson, Wayne site manager, WCCOA
THURSDAY
Facebook: Throwback Thursday
FRIDAY
Facebook: Fitness Video
Facebook: Word Challenge