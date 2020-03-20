The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facbook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 12:52 pm
Senior events go on, with meals, social media
