The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday veal patty, Tuesday honey mustard chicken breast, Wednesday cabbage roll, Thursday shredded chicken sandwich, Friday chicken pot pie.
Activities
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday Feature: “Annie”*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club at Kermit’s Family Restaurant*
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training, with breakfast*
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia, hosted by Mary Tebbe, Rossford area site manager, WCCOA.
11 a.m. In-Person: Family Feud
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10: 30a.m. Zoom: Managing Arthritis, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Chronic pain self-management program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Action Series Thursday: “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways, Support provided by Wood Haven Health Care*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: The first 15 registered receive a free lunch*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Family Honeymoon” (1948), hosted by John Blinn.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Beginning the week of Aug. 23, the senior center will offer Intermediate Yoga with Caroline Dickinson, certified instructor, three days a week: Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 11 a.m. These classes cost $40 for a six-week session. Also beginning that week, there will be Chair Yoga with Chelsea Cloeter, certified instructor, on Thursdays at 1 p.m. This class is $20 per 6-week session. Call the Programs Department to reserve a spot.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.