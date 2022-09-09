The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday bratwurst or grilled chicken sandwich Tuesday beef lasagna or broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday, turkey stew or ham and bean soup, Thursday chicken paprikash or meatloaf, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham or lemon pepper tilapia.
Dinner menu: Tuesday roast beef, Wednesday teriyaki salmon, Thursday chicken alfredo.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga *
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic
12:30 a.m. In person and Zoom: Spelling Bee
1 p.m. Musical Monday *
1 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Reminiscing: The Best Fairs and Festivals facilitated by Ohio Living
2:30 p.m. Caregiver Support *
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Prohealth*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. Craft: Reverse Painting, hosted by Leslie Miller *
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Matter of Balance *
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Creative Writing: Fiction *
3 p.m. Dominoes
4 p.m. Comedy Special: Kids Say the Darnest Things
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11 a.m. Fact or Fiction, hosted by Amada Senior Care
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
1 p.m. Romantic Movie: Book Club (2018) *
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Gallery Group at the Toledo Museum of Art *
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Volunteering with a Purpose *
11 a.m. Advanced Yoga *
1 p.m. Sports Drama Movie Series: “Seabiscuit” (2003)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space on BGSU campus*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot Card Game
10 a -2 p.m. Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. Writers’ Group
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “It’s a Wonderful World ” (1939), hosted by John Blinn*
