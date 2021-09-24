The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday meat and bean chili, Tuesday Swedish meatballs, Wednesday calico beans, Thursday pecan crusted tilapia, Friday pork chop or lemon pepper fish.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video series by the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen, hosted by a chef and dietitian from the Teaching Kitchen by BGSU Dining*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: The Great Black Swamp, presented by Bill Hoefflin, senior naturalist, Wood County Park District
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Medicare 101, service by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program at the Ohio Department of Insurance
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
11 a.m. In-Person: Tik Tok Tech. Talk, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Action Movie Series Feature: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Caregiver 101, presented by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mahjong
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early- to moderate-stage dementia
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Hell is for Heroes” (1962), hosted by John Blinn*
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour
Advanced planning
American Military History: The video series from “The Great Courses,” as Gen. Wesley K. Clark (retired), former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, takes us through more than two centuries of America’s wars. Discussion to follow. In October, the group will be watching episode 6: “Opening Volleys of the Civil War: 1861-1862” (Oct. 4 11 a.m.) and episode 7: “The Civil War’s Main Front: 1862” (Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.).
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.