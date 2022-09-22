The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday sweet and sour chicken or pork cutlet, Tuesday honey mustard chicken or vegetable lasagna, Wednesday turkey or liver and onions, Thursday chipped beef or creamed chicken, Friday hot dog or hamburger.
Dinner menu: Tuesday bacon wrapped chicken breast, Wednesday French toast, Thursday barbecue ribs
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10 a.m. Coffee and Coloring, host Jayne Chilcote, donuts by St. Clare Commons
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga *
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic
12:30 p.m. Scattergories (zoom option available)
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Art therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P, sponsored by Amada Senior Care*
1 p.m. Therapy Dogs International
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Prohealth*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Calligraphy*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Trivia, facilitated by Bridge Home Health and Hospice
1 p.m. Matter of Balance Class*
1 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Literature*
1 p.m. Medicare 101
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. Readers Café * “Time Travelers Wife”
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Poetry
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Dynamic Balance Class *
10 a.m. Delay the Disease Class, designed to delay the progression of Parkinson’s disease*
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle
12:45p.m. Brain Games (zoom option available)
1 p.m. Romantic Movie: “Intern” (2015)
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
3 p.m. Acrylic Painting Class, facilitated by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. Advanced Yoga*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space on BGSU campus*
4 p.m. LivelyU lifelong Learning Academy: Nutrition, Your Kitchen and More
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “No Highway in The Sky ” (1951), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
CarFit,a free program to help mature drivers find their safest fit in their cars will be held Oct. 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St. A team of trained technicians and/health professionals work with each participant to ensure they fit their vehicles for maximum comfort and safety. Each Carfit check takes approximately 20 minutes. Registration required by calling 419-353-5661 or email [email protected].
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].