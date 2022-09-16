The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday, country fried steak or chicken lasagna Tuesday chef salad w/ham or tuna salad, Wednesday spaghetti with meat sauce, Thursday hamloaf or teriyaki chicken, Friday pepper steak or catfish.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday meat lasagna, Wednesday chicken tenders, salad with egg and cheese, Thursday pepper steak.
Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga *
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic
1 p.m. Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Prohealth*
9 a.m. Brain Training breakfast provided by Brookdale *
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Calligraphy*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Literature*
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Matter of Balance *
3 p.m. Dominoes
4:30 p.m. Science of Natural Healing: Natural Approaches to Mental Health
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Dynamic Balance Class *
10 a.m. Delay the Disease Class designed to delay the progression of Parkinson’s disease *
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. Memory Chat (1:1 appointments) provided by Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio
11 a.m. Vitamins and Minerals, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine (Zoom option available)
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle
12:30 p.m. Movie Star Trivia (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: The Justice System: County Courts*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. Advanced Yoga *
1 p.m. Sports Drama Movie Series: “Radio” (2003)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space on BGSU campus*
2 p.m. Alcohol Ink Tile Workshop *
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. Writers’ Group
11:30 a.m. Lunch and Learn: The Art of Comedy sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “The Mortal Storm ” (1940), hosted by John Blinn
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].