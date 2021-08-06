The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday ham and potato soup, Tuesday Swedish meatballs, Wednesday chicken and dumplings, Thursday meatloaf Friday sausage, egg and cheese casserole
Activities
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: The Great Courses educational video series
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Location - Kermit’s Family Restaurant*
10 a.m. Zoom: Get Inspired, Presented by Bobbi Henry, Owner, Get Inspired Nutrition.
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
2 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Safe Communities Seminar, hosted by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities coordinator.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: National Treasure Movie*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers strength & balance class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia and problem-solving exercises.
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers stretch & balance class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “No Time for Love” (1943), hosted by John Blinn.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Brain Training: This monthly program favorite is getting a restart. Enjoy breakfast while learning something new. The first video series from “The Great Courses” being featured is “The Aging Brain.” Watch a new topic from the course each month. Brain Training is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. and will continue to occur on the third Tuesday of each month. (Note: the date listed on the cover of the August newsletter was incorrect.) Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the Programs Department now to register.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.