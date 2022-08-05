The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday country fried steak or chicken lasagna, Tuesday chef salad with ham and egg or tuna salad, Wednesday spaghetti with meat sauce or pork chop, Thursday hamloaf or teriyaki chicken, Friday pepper steak or catfish.
Dinner menu: Tuesday chicken lasagna, Wednesday beef stew, Thursday hot dog
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. The American Passenger Pigeon, presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Museum
1 p.m. Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10:30 a.m. Button Bouquet Craft, hosted by Leslie Miller*
1 p.m. Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction Writing*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. Fact or Fiction, facilitated by Amada Senior Care
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle, sessions assisted by John Zanfardino
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
1 p.m. Romantic Movie: “Message in a Bottle” (1999), hosted by Liliana Rossi*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
7:00 p.m. LivelyU: Mud Hens game*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. LifelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
1 p.m. Sandra Bullock Movie Series: “The Blind Side” (2009)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. Broccoli Stamped Fall Tree Craft*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10a-2p Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. Writers’ Group, hosted by Herb Dettmer
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “Storm Center” (1956), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Menu Talk: On Aug. 15 at 12:15 p.m. Angie Bradford, director of food service, WCCOA will be here to discuss requirements in the menu-making process and get ideas for upcoming menus.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].