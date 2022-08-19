The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday chicken macaroni casserole or veal patty, Tuesday roast beef or honey mustard chicken breast, Wednesday chicken pot pie or cabbage roll, Thursday pulled pork or shredded chicken (sandwich), Friday cube steak or tuna and noodles.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday chicken tacos, Wednesday roast beef, Thursday ground beef chili.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10 a.m. Coffee & Coloring, facilitated by Jan Chilcote, donuts provided by St. Clare Commons
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10 a.m. Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose Clinic *
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Trivia, facilitated by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Comedy Special: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in “Flying Deuces” (1939)*
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction Writing*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Guitar Circle, sessions assisted by John Zanfardino*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
12:45 p.m. Brain Games & Trivia (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Romantic Movie: “Nights in Rodanthe” (2008), hosted by Liliana Rossi*
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. Seniors Against Scams*
3 p.m. Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Leslie Miller*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Film Culture Review*
1 p.m. Sandra Bullock Movie Series: “Miss Congeniality” (2000)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. Writers Group, hosted by Herb Dettmer
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn: Wood County Humane Society*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Zoom only: Bingo, cover-all prize sponsored by Devoted Health
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “The Whales of August” (1987), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Therapy Dogs International: Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Visit with four-legged friends. All therapy dogs have been tested and evaluated for therapy dog work by Certified Therapy Dogs International evaluators.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].