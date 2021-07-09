The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.

**Advanced registration required.

Meals

Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.

Menu: Monday stuffed pepper, Tuesday roast pork, Wednesday beef stroganoff, Thursday chipped ham sandwich, Friday pecan crusted tilapia.

Activities

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*

1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*

MONDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: Life After Retirement, presented by Bob Barr, retired social worker.

11 a.m. In-Person: Military history, video series by “The Great Courses.”

TUESDAY

9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Meet at Everyday People Café, Bowling Green.*

10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune.

11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia.

12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance*

1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo

1 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Safe Communities Seminar, hosted by Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities coordinator of Wood County.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*

10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction

1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage

THURSDAY

10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers

10 a.m. Zoom: Outdoor Hazards, Presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

1 p.m. In-Person: “Has Fallen” Movie series part 2 of 3: “London Has Fallen” (2016).

1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*

10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early- to moderate-stage memory loss.

12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining.

1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Little Miss Marker” (1980). Hosted by John Blinn.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*

Advanced planning

On July 19 at 1 p.m. this month’s “Musical Monday” will feature “The Greatest Showman.”

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

