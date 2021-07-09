The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday stuffed pepper, Tuesday roast pork, Wednesday beef stroganoff, Thursday chipped ham sandwich, Friday pecan crusted tilapia.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Life After Retirement, presented by Bob Barr, retired social worker.
11 a.m. In-Person: Military history, video series by “The Great Courses.”
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Meet at Everyday People Café, Bowling Green.*
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune.
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia.
12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance*
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Safe Communities Seminar, hosted by Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities coordinator of Wood County.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
10 a.m. Zoom: Outdoor Hazards, Presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
1 p.m. In-Person: “Has Fallen” Movie series part 2 of 3: “London Has Fallen” (2016).
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early- to moderate-stage memory loss.
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining.
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Little Miss Marker” (1980). Hosted by John Blinn.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
On July 19 at 1 p.m. this month’s “Musical Monday” will feature “The Greatest Showman.”
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.