The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday sweet and sour chicken OR pork cutlet, Tuesday honey mustard chicken or vegetable lasagna, Wednesday turkey or liver and onions, Thursday all sites closed, Friday hot dog or hamburger.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday teriyaki salmon, Wednesday spaghetti with meat sauce, Thursday no evening meal.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Staff Pick Movie*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Hand and Foot Card Game
1 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction Writing*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
4 p.m. BG Knitter’s Guild
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
THURSDAY
All sites closed for Senior Day at the Wood County Fair.
Event begins at 9 a.m. and is held at the Wood County Fairgrounds under the tent. Enter through Gates B or C off of Poe Road. Lunch reservations required by today.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand and foot card game
12:30 p.m. Happy Hour (Zoom option available.)*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “Murder with Mirrors” (1985), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
New: Writers’ Group will meet Aug. 12 and 26 at 10 a.m. This group will enable interested writers to practice, share their work and listen to suggestions from peers. Time will be available for discussions on various writing materials and publishing/writing opportunities. Join this group for a supportive environment. Hosted by Herb Dettmer.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].