The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday smoked sausage, Wednesday beef fajita tacos, Thursday chicken wings, Friday vegetable lasagna
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed in observance of Independence Day.
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
TUESDAY
12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Behavioral Health Specialist/MAT clinical supervisor, Wood County Community Health Center.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: California Dreamin’ Trip with Collette Travel
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Bowling Green Knitter’s Guild
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*
10 a.m. Zoom: Safe Medication Practices for Better health, presented by Susan Zies, extension educator, OSU Extension Office.
1 p.m. In-Person: “Has Fallen” movie series, part 1 of 3: “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013).
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Onionhead” (1958). Hosted by John Blinn.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Dog Days of Summer Drive-Thru Event: July 19 at 2 p.m. Bring a pet along to this drive-thru event to receive an ice cream cone and a dog treat. First come, first served, while supplies last.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.