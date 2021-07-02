The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.

**Advanced registration required.

Meals

Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.

Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday smoked sausage, Wednesday beef fajita tacos, Thursday chicken wings, Friday vegetable lasagna

Activities

MONDAY

All sites closed in observance of Independence Day.

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

TUESDAY

12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo

2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Behavioral Health Specialist/MAT clinical supervisor, Wood County Community Health Center.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: California Dreamin’ Trip with Collette Travel

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction

1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage

1 p.m. In-Person: Bowling Green Knitter’s Guild

THURSDAY

10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*

10 a.m. Zoom: Safe Medication Practices for Better health, presented by Susan Zies, extension educator, OSU Extension Office.

1 p.m. In-Person: “Has Fallen” movie series, part 1 of 3: “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013).

1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg*

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games

1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Onionhead” (1958). Hosted by John Blinn.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*

Advanced planning

Dog Days of Summer Drive-Thru Event: July 19 at 2 p.m. Bring a pet along to this drive-thru event to receive an ice cream cone and a dog treat. First come, first served, while supplies last.

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

0
0
0
0
0