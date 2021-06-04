The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken and dumplings, Tuesday Swedish meatballs, Wednesday ham and bean soup, Thursday baked ham, Friday tacos.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga*
2 p.m. Zoom: History of Wood County Part 2, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Bob Evans, 1726 E. Wooster St.*
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories game
1 p.m. Zoom: Farkle dice game
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*
1 p.m. In-Person: Podiatry Clinic*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group*
10 a.m. Zoom: Boardwalk Virtual Tour, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Maumee Bay State Park.
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty
4 p.m. In-Person: Legal aid clinic*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia and problem-solving exercises.
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Diabetes Information Class, hosted by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA.*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “It Happened to Jane,” hosted by John Blinn.*
2 p.m. Zoom: Medication Safety, presented by Michelle O’Brien and Lauren Gurich, PharmD, pharmacists with McLaren St. Luke’s.
Advanced planning
A virtual Health & Wellness Tea Time is set for June 30 at 2 p.m. Join this interactive program on Zoom that will share health benefits of tea and the medicinal ways teas have been used through the centuries. The session will discuss the varieties of tea available and their primary usages. The first 15 registered will receive a gift. Hosted by Beverley Hirzel. Registration is required by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.