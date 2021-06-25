The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.

**Advanced registration required.

Meals

Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.

Menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday goulash, Wednesday chipped turkey sandwich, Thursday chicken Alfredo, Friday pork cutlet

Activities

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*

1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*

MONDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Tech. Discussion Group: This Month’s Topic: Instagram, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA.*

TUESDAY

10 a.m. In-Person and Zoom: Antique Roadshow*

11 a.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café*

12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch and Balance Class*

2 p.m. Zoom: Bowling Green State University robot delivery service, hosted by John Zachrich, director of marketing and communications, BGSU Dining.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: Gathered Glass virtual tour, facilitated by Mike Stevens, studio and production manager and co-owner, Gathered Glass.

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction*

1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*

2 p.m. Zoom: Health and Wellness Tea Time, Hosted by Bev Hirzel and Sponsored by Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio.*

6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*

THURSDAY

10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*

1:30 p.m. In-Person: MahJong*

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Fourth of July Celebration with entertainment by Jack Schilb, and treats.

2 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour

Advanced planning

Join Reader’s Café where each month a book that has been turned into a movie is selected. Pick up a copy of the book at the beginning of the month, then meet on the last Tuesday of each month to watch the movie and have a group discussion. July’s featured book/movie is “Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Books will be available beginning Thursday. The group will meet on July 27 at 1 p.m. Call the programs department to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

