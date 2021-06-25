The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
Meals
Menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday goulash, Wednesday chipped turkey sandwich, Thursday chicken Alfredo, Friday pork cutlet
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tech. Discussion Group: This Month’s Topic: Instagram, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA.*
TUESDAY
10 a.m. In-Person and Zoom: Antique Roadshow*
11 a.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café*
12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch and Balance Class*
2 p.m. Zoom: Bowling Green State University robot delivery service, hosted by John Zachrich, director of marketing and communications, BGSU Dining.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Gathered Glass virtual tour, facilitated by Mike Stevens, studio and production manager and co-owner, Gathered Glass.
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*
2 p.m. Zoom: Health and Wellness Tea Time, Hosted by Bev Hirzel and Sponsored by Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio.*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: MahJong*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Fourth of July Celebration with entertainment by Jack Schilb, and treats.
2 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour
Advanced planning
Join Reader’s Café where each month a book that has been turned into a movie is selected. Pick up a copy of the book at the beginning of the month, then meet on the last Tuesday of each month to watch the movie and have a group discussion. July’s featured book/movie is “Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Books will be available beginning Thursday. The group will meet on July 27 at 1 p.m. Call the programs department to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
