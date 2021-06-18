The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday goulash, Wednesday chipped turkey sandwich, Thursday chicken alfredo, Friday pork cutlet.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday: “Newsies: the Broadway Musical”*
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
2 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Where does the market go from here? Presented by Chad Plontz, financial adviser, Edward Jones.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for Your Brain*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*
2 p.m. Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*
2 p.m. Zoom: Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art, hosted by Dianne Klein, volunteer docent at the Toledo Museum of Art
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Diabetes Information Class, presented by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA.*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “The Out of Towners,” hosted by John Blinn.*
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
Advanced planning
Join the Gathered Glass Virtual Tour on June 30 at 10 a.m. Discover why Toledo is called the Glass City. This Zoom session will showcase the Gathered Glassblowing Studio and the production of glass work and sculptures. Gathered Glass produces handmade glass in Toledo where the American Studio Glass Movement began in 1962. Their studio is located in the Historic Toledo Warehouse District. They create custom and limited productions of glass art. Facilitated by Mike Stevens, studio & production manager, co-owner.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.