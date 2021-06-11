The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday vegetable soup, Tuesday pork chop, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday chicken patty sandwich, Friday lasagna.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Take part in an ethics discussion based on your interpretation of the law.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga*
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia
12 p.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. Zoom: Flowerpot Wind Chime Craft: The first 10 registered will receive craft supplies, Hosted by Bella Genson, Wayne area site manager, WCCOA.*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Hearing & Vision Loss, presented by Jessica Ickes, MD, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: New WCCOA/Wood County Senior Center building ribbon cutting ceremony*
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: The first 15 registered will receive delivered lunch.*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “The Wackiest Ship in the Army,” hosted by John Blinn.*
2 p.m. In-Person: Father’s Day Piece of Pie Drive-Thru: First come, first served.
Advanced planning
Antique Roadshow Adventures will be June 29 at 10 a.m. Participants can join in via Zoom or register to attend in person. In-person participants can bring in several personal items for appraisal and showcase purposes. The items highlighted this month are antique jewelry, ladies fashion accessories, sewing thimbles, hat pins, hat pin holders or perfume bottles. Registration required by calling the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.