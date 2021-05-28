The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday pork ribette, Wednesday hamburger, Thursday meatloaf, Friday chef salad w/ turkey.
Activities
Monday
All sites closed
Tuesday
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee chat and coloring
2 p.m. Zoom: Listening hour, Facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, behavioral health specialist/MAT clinical supervisor, Wood County Community Health Center.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic exercise class*
11 a.m. Zoom: Care Compass Project: wound care and diabetes management*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage*
1 p.m. Zoom: Digital Euchre
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers*
1 p.m. In-Person: Smark Speakers, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA.*
2 p.m. Zoom: Sing-A-Long, hosted by Sandy Schweiterman.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Rethink Your Drink – Sugar Shockers, presented by Teri Laurer, MSN, RN, wellness & occupational medicine director, Wood County Hospital.
11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly.*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “It Should Happen to You,” hosted by John Blinn.*
2 p.m. Zoom: ”Happy” Hour, happy thoughts and uplifting moments.
ADVANCED PLANNING:
Join in June 15 at 1 p.m. on Zoom and learn how to build a flowerpot windchime. The first 10 registered will receive an assortment of beads, buttons, ribbon and a mini flower pot. Facilitated by Bella Genson, Wayne area site manager.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.