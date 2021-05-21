The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.

**Advanced registration required.

Meals

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken lasagna, Tuesday barbecue beef sandwich, Wednesday grilled chicken breast, Thursday pork chop suey, Friday ham loaf.

Activities

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*

1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*

2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*

MONDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Tech. Discussion Group, Topic: Facebook, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA*

3 p.m. Zoom: A Look info Famous Criminal Trials, presented by Judge Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas Court

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo

2 p.m. Zoom: Outlook & Opportunities within the Finance World, presented by Chad Plontz, financial planner, Edward Jones

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*

2 p.m. Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu*

6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance through Dance Class*

THURSDAY

10 a.m. In-Person: Family Feud, hosted by Brieschke*

2 p.m. Zoom: Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art, hosted by Dianne Klein, docent at the Toledo Museum of Art

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*

11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly*

1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo

Advanced planning

Join the Reader’s Café, which features books that have been turned into movies. Pick up a copy of the book to read, then join together in person to watch the film on the last Tuesday of each month and have a group discussion. June’s is “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Call the Programs Department to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

