The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken lasagna, Tuesday barbecue beef sandwich, Wednesday grilled chicken breast, Thursday pork chop suey, Friday ham loaf.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tech. Discussion Group, Topic: Facebook, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA*
3 p.m. Zoom: A Look info Famous Criminal Trials, presented by Judge Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas Court
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
2 p.m. Zoom: Outlook & Opportunities within the Finance World, presented by Chad Plontz, financial planner, Edward Jones
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*
2 p.m. Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Family Feud, hosted by Brieschke*
2 p.m. Zoom: Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art, hosted by Dianne Klein, docent at the Toledo Museum of Art
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly*
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
Advanced planning
Join the Reader’s Café, which features books that have been turned into movies. Pick up a copy of the book to read, then join together in person to watch the film on the last Tuesday of each month and have a group discussion. June’s is “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Call the Programs Department to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.