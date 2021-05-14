The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday smoked sausage, Tuesday ham & potato soup, Wednesday cabbage roll, Thursday spaghetti & meat sauce, Friday pecan crusted tilapia.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Movie: Hamilton Part 1*
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Reducing the Risk of Falls, presented by Leslie Clemensen, MD, McLaren St. Luke’s
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Movie: Hamilton Part 2*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Password Strength Training, presented by Rita Brieschke, program & technology specialist, WCCOA*
3 p.m. Facebook Live: Cooking Demo, presented by Paul Dauch, food service manager, WCCOA
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories game
11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge your French skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly!*
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining, lunch for the first 15 registered sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons*
Advanced planning
Observe works from the Toledo Museum of Art and discover ways to interact with visual art by joining Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art virtual presentation. While not an art history class, take a look at many works through the ages including contemporary works. Come to this Zoom ready to engage in thought-provoking conversation May 27 and June 24 at 2 p.m. Hosted by Dianne Klein, volunteer docent at the Toledo Museum of Art.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.