To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday country fried steak or cabbage roll Tuesday beef and bean chili or ham and potato soup, Wednesday roast beef, Thursday chicken wings or smoked sausage, Friday spaghetti and meatsauce or honey mustard chicken breast
Dinner Menu: Tuesday macaroni and cheese with ham, Wednesday roast pork, Thursday chicken salad croissant
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Coffee Crew: Meet at Grounds for Thought
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video series from the Great Courses
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday Part 2: “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”*
2 p.m. In-Person: Ancestry Research Group
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by BG Manor*
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training, Breakfast provided by Brookdale*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen, facilitated by the Teaching Kitchen by BGSU Dining*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Five*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand and Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person and Zoom: Name that Tune, facilitated by Allison Freeman, Pemberville Area Site Manager, WCCOA
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Travelogue*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing: Video Series from the Great Courses
6 p.m. In-Person: Should I Stay or Should I Go? Considering Moving Program*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person and Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Memory Chats, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Abuse and Exploitation Prevention, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person and Zoom: Movie Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
1:15 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Six*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tranquil Coloring, facilitated by Jan Chilcote
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4:30-6:30 p.m. In-Person: OPEN HOUSE!
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite care for those with mild to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand and Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person: Lunch and Learn: Meet at Myla Marcus Winery*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Westward the Women” (1951), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Art Therapy will be held May 23 from 1-3 p.m. Attend this class monthly to experience the many benefits art therapy can provide including improved cognitive function, improved mood, enhanced motor skills, increased social interaction, greater self-expression, pain relief, and improved memory. This month’s project: Words of healing. The cost is $10. Facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.