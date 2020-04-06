The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facbook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken lasagna, Tuesday barbecue beef sandwich, Wednesday grilled chicken sandwich, Thursday sweet and sour chicken, Friday lasagna roll up
MONDAY
Share your advice for future generations
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Fitness Video
10 Question Trivia
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Fitness Video
Travelogue
THURSDAY
Throwback Thursday: Take a step back in time
FRIDAY
1:30 p.m. Facebook Fitness Video
Word Challenge, keep your mind active and join the fun
A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.