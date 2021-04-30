The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday teriyaki chicken, Tuesday goulash, Wednesday ground bologna sandwich, Thursday chicken Alfredo, Friday pork cutlet.
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*
2 p.m. Zoom: The History of Wood County, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Domestic & Sexual Violence Prevention, presented by Annie Miner, Prevention Specialist, Cocoon Shelter
2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Wood County Community Health Center
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat & Coloring
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction*
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*
THURSDAY
10:00 a.m. Zoom: World of Warblers, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, ODNR
2:00 p.m. Zoom: Sing-a-Long, hosted by Sandy Schweiterman
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Over-the-Counter Medication Use, presented by Michelle O’Brien and Stephanie Busick, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency.
11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge your French skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly*
Noon In Person: Mother’s Day Movie: “Mamma Mia”*
2 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour
To register, email programs@wccoa.net or call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
Advanced planning
Farkle: All experience levels welcome. Join in on Zoom May 11 at 1 p.m. Participants will need six dice, a pad of paper and a pencil. Dice and score sheet available for pickup by calling 419-353-5661. Take turns rolling the dice to come up with combinations or take a risk.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.