The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center. Some in-person classes will be offered.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.

**Advanced registration required.

Meals

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday teriyaki chicken, Tuesday goulash, Wednesday ground bologna sandwich, Thursday chicken Alfredo, Friday pork cutlet.

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*

1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class*

2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention*

MONDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

11 a.m. In-Person: Yoga Class*

2 p.m. Zoom: The History of Wood County, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: Domestic & Sexual Violence Prevention, presented by Annie Miner, Prevention Specialist, Cocoon Shelter

2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Wood County Community Health Center

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat & Coloring

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction*

6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class*

THURSDAY

10:00 a.m. Zoom: World of Warblers, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, ODNR

2:00 p.m. Zoom: Sing-a-Long, hosted by Sandy Schweiterman

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: Over-the-Counter Medication Use, presented by Michelle O’Brien and Stephanie Busick, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency.

11 a.m. In-Person: Conversational French: Recharge your French skills in this conversation group that will meet weekly*

Noon In Person: Mother’s Day Movie: “Mamma Mia”*

2 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour

To register, email programs@wccoa.net or call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.

Advanced planning

Farkle: All experience levels welcome. Join in on Zoom May 11 at 1 p.m. Participants will need six dice, a pad of paper and a pencil. Dice and score sheet available for pickup by calling 419-353-5661. Take turns rolling the dice to come up with combinations or take a risk.

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

