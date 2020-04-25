The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.

Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.

Meals

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday sausage patty, Tuesday broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday turkey sandwich, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham.

Activities

MONDAY

Facebook: Name That Tune

3 p.m. Zoom: Discuss andshow collectibles

TUESDAY

Facebook: Fitness Video

10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat

WEDNESDAY

Facebook: Would You Rather

THURSDAY

Facebook: Cooking Video

1 p.m. Zoom: Getting Your Garden and Planters Ready. This sharing session will be hosted by Christine Burger, Northeast Site Manager, WCCOA

FRIDAY

Facebook: Fitness Video

Facebook: Word Challenge

A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags