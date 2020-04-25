The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday sausage patty, Tuesday broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday turkey sandwich, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Name That Tune
3 p.m. Zoom: Discuss andshow collectibles
TUESDAY
Facebook: Fitness Video
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
THURSDAY
Facebook: Cooking Video
1 p.m. Zoom: Getting Your Garden and Planters Ready. This sharing session will be hosted by Christine Burger, Northeast Site Manager, WCCOA
FRIDAY
Facebook: Fitness Video
Facebook: Word Challenge
A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.