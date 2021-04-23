The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday cream of broccoli soup, Tuesday stuffed baked breast, Wednesday meatloaf, Thursday sausage patty sandwich, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion question
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
Noon Zoom: Virtual Dining Program: Grab lunch and join in the conversation
3 p.m. Zoom: A Look into Trials, presented by Judge Matt Reger, Wood County Common Pleas Court
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo with Bridge Home Health and Hospice prize awarded
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Balancing Your Expenses Now Can Help You Reach Your Financial Goals, presented by Chad Plontz, Edward Jones
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class **
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Mediterranean-style: The Healthy Fats and Healthy Carbs Diet, presented by Mark Goodwin, RD., Bowling Green State University student
2 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Tour of the New Wood County Senior Center
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Moving? Considering Moving? Or Just Spring-Cleaning tips shared by Sam Stearns, Songbird Transitions
1 p.m. Zoom: Digital Euchre
To register, email programs@wccoa.net or call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935.
Advanced planning
Breakfast for Your Brain Classes will be May 12, 26, June 9, 23, July 14, 28 and Aug. 11, and 25 at 10 a.m., held in person at the Wood County Senior Center. This series is intended for the active adult who wishes to take part in a brain wellness program. Just as breakfast is important for body, mental stimulation is important for brain health. Cost is $10 and Advanced registration is required by calling 419-353-5661 or emailing programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.