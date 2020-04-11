The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday stuffed pepper, Tuesday chicken paprikash, Wednesday pork ribette, Thursday hot dog, Friday chef salad with turkey and egg.
MONDAY
Facebook: Name That Tune
TUESDAY
Facebook: Fitness Video
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
2 p.m. Zoom: How to use Kroger grocery pick-up service- call to register or email
THURSDAY
Facebook: Recipe Tutorial
2 p.m. Zoom: Make your own bingo card- call to register or email
FRIDAY
Facebook: Fitness video
Facebook: Poetry Contest - people’s choice voting
2 p.m. Zoom: Mystery Bag Bingo- call to register or email
A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.