The following will take place next week —virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.

Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information.

The home-delivered meal menu: Monday stuffed pepper, Tuesday chicken paprikash, Wednesday pork ribette, Thursday hot dog, Friday chef salad with turkey and egg.

MONDAY

Facebook: Name That Tune

TUESDAY

Facebook: Fitness Video

Facebook: 5 Question Trivia

WEDNESDAY

Facebook: Would You Rather

2 p.m. Zoom: How to use Kroger grocery pick-up service- call to register or email

THURSDAY

Facebook: Recipe Tutorial

2 p.m. Zoom: Make your own bingo card- call to register or email

FRIDAY

Facebook: Fitness video

Facebook: Poetry Contest - people’s choice voting

2 p.m. Zoom: Mystery Bag Bingo- call to register or email

A $2 donation is appreciated for home-delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

