The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken cordon bleu, Tuesday Italian lasagna, Wednesday chicken nuggets, Thursday pork chop, Friday sliced ham sandwich
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather?
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Ghosts of Digby, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune: Prizes available to the first 10 registered
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Valentine Craft: Supplies provided for the first 10 registered, presented by McKenna Durst, Pemberville Area Site Manager, WCCOA
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
1 p.m. Zoom: Digital Euchre: Join this Zoom to play a digital version of Euchre with others
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Sports Terms: Hockey, presented by Danielle Brogley, director of programs, WCCOA
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty Dean-Mitchell
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia and problem-solving exercises.
2 p.m. Zoom: Cookie Decorating: Cookie decorating kits will be delivered to the first 15 registered
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Great Decisions: Struggles Over the Melting Arctic, led by Dr. Shannon Orr, Bowling Green State University
Advanced planning
Join in a lunch conversation on Zoom during the Virtual Dining program. The first 15 registered Wood County participants will receive a free delivered lunch. Zoom participation is required in order to receive lunch.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.